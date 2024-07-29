Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 22,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,735. The company has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.