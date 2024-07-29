Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.70

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 136948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.07.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
