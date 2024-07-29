Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.70

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 136948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

