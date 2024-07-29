AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Stock Up 1.2 %

AXAHY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 70,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

