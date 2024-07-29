AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AXA Stock Up 1.2 %
AXAHY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 70,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.
AXA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.