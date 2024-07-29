AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXTI

AXT Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AXT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 161,893 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.