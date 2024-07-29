Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $581,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after buying an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

