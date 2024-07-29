Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,008 shares of company stock worth $12,018,667. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

