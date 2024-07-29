Bamco Inc. NY Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,643,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,711. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

