Bamco Inc. NY Sells 74,439 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,439 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.98. 2,940,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,121. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

