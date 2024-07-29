Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,640. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

