Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.2 %

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 53.77%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

