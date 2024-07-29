Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,330. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

