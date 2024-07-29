Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.11

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 32993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $4,840,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

