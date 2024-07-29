Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Up 49.8% in July

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of BCS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.94. 8,677,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045,749. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.11.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
