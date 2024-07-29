Barclays Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $143.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

