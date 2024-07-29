Barclays Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,457,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,356,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

