Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on B. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of B traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.47. 137,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 449.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

