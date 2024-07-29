Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.17 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.