Bellevue Group AG Buys New Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.01. 56,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.