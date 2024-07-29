Bellevue Group AG Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,970 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.08% of Doximity worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $148,823,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,995,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Doximity by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. 314,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.