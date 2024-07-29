Bellevue Group AG Purchases 4,709 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Certara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,085,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Certara by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,173,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,617,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 94.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $15.30. 233,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

