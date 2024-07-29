BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $65.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBR. TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.29.

BRBR stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

