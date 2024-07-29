Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,157,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,596.3 days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

