Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,157,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,596.3 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
