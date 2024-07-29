Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

