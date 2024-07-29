Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Beneficient
