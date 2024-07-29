Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AAL traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,349.50 ($30.39). 10,024,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,950. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,052.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,430.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,173.62. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.