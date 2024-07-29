Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.16) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL
Anglo American Trading Down 1.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.