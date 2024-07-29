Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,582,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Stock Performance
Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Bergio International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bergio International
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.