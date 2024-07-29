Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

BFAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,724. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Battery Future Acquisition Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

