Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,873 shares during the period. Pyrophyte Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.09% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,071. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities operating in the energy transition industries.

