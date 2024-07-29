Berkley W R Corp Buys 130,598 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,598 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $1,505,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of ARYD stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

