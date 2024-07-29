Berkley W R Corp Buys 184,461 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,461 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 6.26% of Cartica Acquisition worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 245,507 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CITE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,289. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

