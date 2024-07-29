Berkley W R Corp Buys 361,957 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 832.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,957 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.94% of byNordic Acquisition worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYNO remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Monday. 292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

byNordic Acquisition Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.