Berkley W R Corp Grows Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 176.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,381 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.96% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 150,881 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $9.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

