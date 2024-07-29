Berkley W R Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,999 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 51.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Blue World Acquisition Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

