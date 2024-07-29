Berkley W R Corp Has $5.53 Million Holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in RCF Acquisition were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in RCF Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RCF Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.39. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

RCF Acquisition Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.