Berkley W R Corp Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares during the quarter. Investcorp India Acquisition accounts for 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.54% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235,713 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,544. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

