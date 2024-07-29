Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.6 days.

Better Collective A/S Price Performance

Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $28.36 during midday trading on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Get Better Collective A/S alerts:

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.