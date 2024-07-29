Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.6 days.
Better Collective A/S Price Performance
Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $28.36 during midday trading on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.
About Better Collective A/S
