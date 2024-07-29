Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 66289211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
