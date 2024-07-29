Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.550–0.400 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

