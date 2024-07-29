Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 410,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 938,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIOX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. 108,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.