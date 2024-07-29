BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,269. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
