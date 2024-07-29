BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,269. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

