BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Down 0.7 %

BioNexus Gene Lab stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.49. 17,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,984. BioNexus Gene Lab has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

