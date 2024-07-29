BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.64

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 6347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 102.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
