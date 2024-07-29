BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Tops $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.25 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,007.18 or 0.99747908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999322 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.