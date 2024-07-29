BitShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96,972.79 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $96,972.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

