Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.9%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.65. 1,694,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,200,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,678,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,796,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $7,502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.