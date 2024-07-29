BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE ZWK traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.92. 98,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.44. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.19.

