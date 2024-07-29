BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZEB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.88. 881,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.60. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$29.14 and a twelve month high of C$37.17.

