BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 2nd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

ZRE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.30. 9,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,488. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.82 and a one year high of C$21.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.33.

