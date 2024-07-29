BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 20.67. 35,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of 19.58. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of 17.82 and a one year high of 22.05.

