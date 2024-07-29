BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.03. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.28.

