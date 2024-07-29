BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 2nd

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZPW traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.87 and a 52-week high of C$16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.87.

